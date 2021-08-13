Love's Labour's Lost

Shakespeare by the Sea returns to live, in-person theatre this summer!

About the Play:

Shakespeare’s love letter about love letters where a young king and his companions swear off love to focus on intellectual pursuits. When a lovely princess and her ladies visit the palace, those lofty oaths immediately prove difficult to keep. It’s a veritable love match smorgasbord of romance.

Admission is FREE! (donations greatly appreciated)

Location:

Point Fermin Park, Ampitheatre, 807 Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro, CA 90731

Performance Times:

Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00PM; Sundays at 7:00PM

More Info:

For audiences seeking quality, family entertainment, Shakespeare by the Sea's free performances can't be beat. Pack a picnic, a blanket and beach chair, gather loved ones, and settle in under the stars for a night of classic entertainment. The tales are timeless, the admission ticketless, and the experience priceless.

SBTS is sponsored by LA County Department of Arts & Culture, LA City Department of Cultural Affairs, and The Norris Foundation.

PH: 310-217-7596

Twitter/Insta: @ShakesByTheSea

Press releases, photos & info please contact: