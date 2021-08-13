 

Love's Labour's Lost

Event Details

Love's Labour's Lost

Time: August 13, 2021 at 8pm to August 22, 2021 at 10pm
Location: Point Fermin Park
Street: 807 Paseo Del Mar
City/Town: San Pedro, CA 90731
Website or Map: https://goo.gl/maps/h7APVc4Sa…
Phone: 310-217-7596
Event Type: theatre, in, the, park
Organized By: Shakespeare by the Sea
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Shakespeare by the Sea returns to live, in-person theatre this summer!
About the Play:
Shakespeare’s love letter about love letters where a young king and his companions swear off love to focus on intellectual pursuits.  When a lovely princess and her ladies visit the palace, those lofty oaths immediately prove difficult to keep. It’s a veritable love match smorgasbord of romance.
Admission is FREE! (donations greatly appreciated)
Location: 
Point Fermin Park, Ampitheatre, 807 Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro, CA 90731
Performance Times:
Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00PM; Sundays at 7:00PM
More Info:
For audiences seeking quality, family entertainment, Shakespeare by the Sea's free performances can't be beat. Pack a picnic, a blanket and beach chair, gather loved ones, and settle in under the stars for a night of classic entertainment. The tales are timeless, the admission ticketless, and the experience priceless.
SBTS is sponsored by LA County Department of Arts & Culture, LA City Department of Cultural Affairs, and The Norris Foundation.
 
PH: 310-217-7596
Twitter/Insta: @ShakesByTheSea
Press releases, photos & info please contact:
Stephanie Coltrin: 310-346-9716 OR press@shakespearebythesea.org

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Love's Labour's Lost to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Lisa posted events
1 hour ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a video

San Pedro High Baseball Is 2021 CIF-Los Angeles City Section Open Division Champions!!!

For the first time since 1992, San Pedro High baseball has captured a CIF-Los Angeles City Section major division championship, as they rallied from four run...
4 hours ago
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Baseball Is 2021 CIF-LACS Open Division Champions
Sunday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro High Baseball Is 2021 CIF-LACS Open Division Champions

1992 still feels like a long time.That was when San Pedro High baseball won their first CIF-Los Angeles City Section championship when it outlasted Polytechnic of Sun Valley at Dodger Stadium under the leadership of longtime coach Jerry Lovarov.Reaching a championship game was few and far between for the Pirates, only managing two more appearances in 2004 when they lost…See More
Sunday
0 Comments
Michael Tipton and San Pedro News Pilot are now friends
Thursday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted videos
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
Jun 15

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Mary Star High Girls Basketball Wins Historic 1st CIF-SS Title
Jun 11

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

Mary Star High Girls Basketball Wins Historic 1st CIF-SS Title

They were deemed too small. Not just the team, but the entire high school.No one outside of this proud town of San Pedro, California even dared to think something like this would ever happen.Remember this day: Thursday, June 10, 2021, the day Mary Star Of The Sea High School captured its first-ever CIF-Southern Section sports championship.By virtue of a hard-fought 54-50…See More
Jun 11
0 Comments

© 2021   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service