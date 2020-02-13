 

Loves Me/Loves Me Not - a reading of short plays centered around love

Loves Me/Loves Me Not - a reading of short plays centered around love

Time: February 13, 2020 at 8pm to February 15, 2020 at 8pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 S. Centre St., San Pedro, 90731
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.littlefishtheatre…
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: short, play, festival
Organized By: Lisa
Latest Activity: 18 minutes ago

Event Description

Loves Me/Loves Me Not

Feb 13 - 15 | 8pm

A special Valentine’s Day treat - a reading of short plays centered around love.

$20  

Valentine’s Day, it’s either the most romantic day of the year, or a painful reminder of how awful being in love can be. Company Valentines Annie & Patrick Vest curate a staged reading of heartwarming and sexy short plays guaranteed to make to celebrate both!  

https://www.littlefishtheatre.org/pond/loves-me/

Little Fish Theatre

San Pedro’s Arts District

777 S. Centre St., San Pedro, CA 90731

Prices above do not include a $1 ticket service fee

Box Office: 310.512.6030

Attending (1)

0 Comments

