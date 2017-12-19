Make You Own Body Butter

Time: December 19, 2017 from 3:30pm to 5pm
Location: San Pedro Library
Street: 931 S Gaffey St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.lapl.org/whats-on/…
Phone: 310-548-7779
Event Type: health, arts, craft
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 5 hours ago
Make your own natural cinnamon and vanilla body lotion. Great for last minute holiday gifts.
http://www.lapl.org/whats-on/events/make-your-own-body-butter
