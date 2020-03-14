 

Mama Connection FREE Yoga and More for Prenatal and Beyond!

Event Details

Mama Connection FREE Yoga and More for Prenatal and Beyond!

Time: March 14, 2020 from 12pm to 5pm
Location: GGIW Yoga
Street: 24610 Narbonne Avenue
City/Town: Lomita
Website or Map: https://bit.ly/2oAKe1N
Phone: 13109977018
Event Type: free, prenatal, and, mom+baby, yoga
Organized By: Karen Cristy
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Calling all Mamas-To-Be and New Mamas!
Join GGIW Yoga and Ma Yoga for an afternoon of FREE Yoga and Guest Speakers!

Sample Prenatal Yoga with Victoria Ingram classes safe for any trimester and level of experience. Move and connect with your pre-walking kiddo at Mom + Baby Yoga class.

Doula Nai Valentine will lead you through a guided meditation and info session regarding prenatal and birth support.

Get your questions regarding breastfeeding answered by Lisa Grossman, International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC).

Dr. Heidi Gastler will give us a better understanding of pelvic floor health before and after the birth of baby. 

Doula Carolina Webb will explain the benefits of having a doula as part of your pregnancy team and placenta encapsulation.

We'll complete your afternoon with refreshments, shopping, and opportunities for oracle card readings and chair massage.


12:30-1:15pm - Prenatal Yoga class w/ Victoria Ingram
1:15-1:45pm - Speaker: Doula, Nai Valentine (Guided meditation & Doula info)
1:45-2:15pm - Speaker: Certified Lactation Consultant, Lisa Grossman (Breastfeeding)
2:30-3:15pm - Mom + Baby Yoga class w/ Victoria Ingram
3:15-3:45pm - Speaker: Pelvic Floor Physical Therapist, Dr. Heidi Gastler (Pelvic floor health)
3:45-4:15pm - Speaker: Doula, Carolina Webb (Doulas & placenta encapsulation)
4:15-5:00pm - Prenatal Yoga class w/ Victoria Ingram


** First 25 tickets will include a giveaway bag full of goodies, including essential oil samples and mama & baby products.


** Everyone who attends will be entered in a raffle to win a $150 gift card for Vuori Clothing, as well as Motherlove products, and gift certificates for local vendors.


Bring a yoga mat, grab a friend, and join us for an afternoon of FREE movement, education and connection.


Doors open at 12pm. First class begins at 12:30. Please arrive early to secure parking so we can begin on time. Parking details - we offer parking in the large lot just south of our studio as well as ample free street parking. Entrance is via the backside of our building.


Victoria Ingram of Ma Yoga: I can't imagine my life without yoga. It not only strengthens me physically, but also helps me to let go of perfection, trust my intuition, and navigate the ups and downs of life with more ease, openness and gratitude. As a Prenatal Yoga teacher, it has been such a gift to be surrounded by love and connection in our mama circle, and to witness each mama's strength and unique journey to motherhood. As a mother myself, I don't have much downtime, but when I do, I enjoy photography, cooking, and hanging out with my husband, Jason, and daughters, Paloma (4 years) and Amaya (6 months).

GGIW Yoga: A grassroots yoga studio in Lomita offering 18i weekly classes in Hatha, Flow, Restorative, Therapeutic, Yin w/ Sound, Beginners, Prenatal, Mom+Baby, Beginners and Kundalini Yoga. We provide all supplies and look forward to meeting you on the mat. Find Your Path. Follow Your Bliss. 

This is a FREE event. Each attendee must have a ticket. Space is limited. Tickets available at  Eventbrite https://bit.ly/2oAKe1N

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Mama Connection FREE Yoga and More for Prenatal and Beyond! to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Karen Cristy posted an event
Thumbnail

Mama Connection FREE Yoga and More for Prenatal and Beyond! at GGIW Yoga

March 14, 2020 from 12pm to 5pm
Calling all Mamas-To-Be and New Mamas! Join GGIW Yoga and Ma Yoga for an afternoon of FREE Yoga and Guest Speakers!Sample Prenatal Yoga with Victoria Ingram classes safe for any trimester and level of experience. Move and connect with your pre-walking kiddo at Mom + Baby Yoga class.Doula Nai Valentine will lead you through a guided meditation and info session regarding prenatal and birth support.Get your questions regarding breastfeeding answered by Lisa Grossman, International Board Certified…See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Profile IconCentral San Pedro Neighborhood Council

Call for Candidates to fill Vacant Board Seat

The Central San Pedro Neighborhood Council (CeSPNC) is looking for a community member to fill a vacant At-Large Board Member position for a term expiring June 2021. See More
Thursday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

POLA High Girls Soccer Wraps Up Imperial League Title

LOS ANGELES - The 2018-2019 season saw Port Of Los Angeles High girls soccer win the Imperial League championship, only playing five games in league and winning them all, due to a shortened season of rain-outs and the Los Angeles Unified School District Teacher's Strike in January.So on Thursday, the Polar Bears looked to take advantage of a full league schedule for a…See More
Jan 31
0 Comments
Bonnie Barchichat posted an event
Thumbnail

Senior Comedy Afternoons Presents O Lucky You! at The Proud Bird

March 15, 2020 from 12pm to 3pm
An afternoon of lunch and laughs, dance and music. A great opportunity to enjoy time with your friends and family at a great restaurant with an airplane park too! All our 3 comedians are seniors and do a clean act!!We'll also have step dancers, an Irish Fiddler and Mandolinist and Banjo.. Music and dance is what we love too!It's a celebration of all things Irish.. So wear your Green things!!See More
Jan 30
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro High Girls Soccer Stays Atop The Marine League

Nothing seems to change when it comes to the Marine League and San Pedro High girls soccer.Since the 1999-2000 season, the Pirates have literally owned the league, only losing twice during that span and capturing 18 crowns in the past 19 seasons, including the last 14 years in a row. By defeating rival Narbonne, 2-0 on Wednesday at Mike Walsh Pirate Stadium, you can…See More
Jan 30
0 Comments
Profile IconCentral San Pedro Neighborhood Council

Governor Newsom Announces Accelerated State Action on Homelessness

Los Angeles County to receive 30 travel trailers, as well as medical services tents, to assist individuals experiencing homelessness. LA County is the second local partner to receive these resources as part of the Governor’s executive order accelerating state action on homelessness See More
Jan 27
Heather Caine updated their profile
Jan 25

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted videos
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
Jan 22

© 2020   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service