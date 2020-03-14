Mama Connection FREE Yoga and More for Prenatal and Beyond!

Calling all Mamas-To-Be and New Mamas!

Join GGIW Yoga and Ma Yoga for an afternoon of FREE Yoga and Guest Speakers!

Sample Prenatal Yoga with Victoria Ingram classes safe for any trimester and level of experience. Move and connect with your pre-walking kiddo at Mom + Baby Yoga class.

Doula Nai Valentine will lead you through a guided meditation and info session regarding prenatal and birth support.

Get your questions regarding breastfeeding answered by Lisa Grossman, International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC).

Dr. Heidi Gastler will give us a better understanding of pelvic floor health before and after the birth of baby.

Doula Carolina Webb will explain the benefits of having a doula as part of your pregnancy team and placenta encapsulation.

We'll complete your afternoon with refreshments, shopping, and opportunities for oracle card readings and chair massage.



12:30-1:15pm - Prenatal Yoga class w/ Victoria Ingram

1:15-1:45pm - Speaker: Doula, Nai Valentine (Guided meditation & Doula info)

1:45-2:15pm - Speaker: Certified Lactation Consultant, Lisa Grossman (Breastfeeding)

2:30-3:15pm - Mom + Baby Yoga class w/ Victoria Ingram

3:15-3:45pm - Speaker: Pelvic Floor Physical Therapist, Dr. Heidi Gastler (Pelvic floor health)

3:45-4:15pm - Speaker: Doula, Carolina Webb (Doulas & placenta encapsulation)

4:15-5:00pm - Prenatal Yoga class w/ Victoria Ingram



** First 25 tickets will include a giveaway bag full of goodies, including essential oil samples and mama & baby products.



** Everyone who attends will be entered in a raffle to win a $150 gift card for Vuori Clothing, as well as Motherlove products, and gift certificates for local vendors.



Bring a yoga mat, grab a friend, and join us for an afternoon of FREE movement, education and connection.



Doors open at 12pm. First class begins at 12:30. Please arrive early to secure parking so we can begin on time. Parking details - we offer parking in the large lot just south of our studio as well as ample free street parking. Entrance is via the backside of our building.



Victoria Ingram of Ma Yoga: I can't imagine my life without yoga. It not only strengthens me physically, but also helps me to let go of perfection, trust my intuition, and navigate the ups and downs of life with more ease, openness and gratitude. As a Prenatal Yoga teacher, it has been such a gift to be surrounded by love and connection in our mama circle, and to witness each mama's strength and unique journey to motherhood. As a mother myself, I don't have much downtime, but when I do, I enjoy photography, cooking, and hanging out with my husband, Jason, and daughters, Paloma (4 years) and Amaya (6 months).

GGIW Yoga: A grassroots yoga studio in Lomita offering 18i weekly classes in Hatha, Flow, Restorative, Therapeutic, Yin w/ Sound, Beginners, Prenatal, Mom+Baby, Beginners and Kundalini Yoga. We provide all supplies and look forward to meeting you on the mat. Find Your Path. Follow Your Bliss.



This is a FREE event. Each attendee must have a ticket. Space is limited. Tickets available at Eventbrite https://bit.ly/2oAKe1N