Marilyn MonroeJanuary 11, 2019 from 10am to 11:30pm
Cat On A Hot Tin RoofJanuary 13, 2019 from 2pm to 5:15pm
Kugelplex - Jewish MusicJanuary 7, 2019 from 6pm to 7pm
Time: January 11, 2019 from 10am to 11:30pm
Location: Peninsular Center Library Community Room
Street: 701 Silver Spur Rd.
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: https://www.pvld.org/
Phone: 310-377-9584 x601
Event Type: hollywood
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 50 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Join Lianne LaReine and the Peninsula Friends of the Library as we explore the life and influence of America's greatest pop culture icon Marilyn Monroe with Greg Schreiner, President of the Marilyn Monroe Society in Los Angeles. He will tell stories of the people who loved Marilyn, how he became president of her fan club, and how he cultivated one of the largest collections of items owned by Marilyn, bringing one of her dresses to share. Greg is a concert pianist and will also play a couple songs for the audience.
Comment
RSVP for Marilyn Monroe to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot