Markus - Live music at Jackson's Place

Time: September 29, 2017 from 6pm to 9pm
Location: Jackson's Place Beer and Wine Lounge
Street: 335 West 7th Street
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.facebook.com/even…
Event Type: nightlife, live, music, cajun, food
Organized By: Kevin, Marlene, Markus
Latest Activity: yesterday
Local guitarist Markus performs smooth jazz, soft rock and blues at Jackson's place while you enjoy beer, wine, and authentic Cajun food! Free parking on 7th and adjacent streets after 6pm.
