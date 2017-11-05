 

Markus - Live music at Jackson's Place

Event Details

Markus - Live music at Jackson's Place

Time: September 29, 2017 from 6pm to 9pm
Location: Jackson's Place Beer and Wine Lounge
Street: 335 West 7th Street
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.facebook.com/even…
Event Type: nightlife, live, music, cajun, food
Organized By: Kevin, Marlene, Markus
Latest Activity: yesterday

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Local guitarist Markus performs smooth jazz, soft rock and blues at Jackson's place while you enjoy beer, wine, and authentic Cajun food! Free parking on 7th and adjacent streets after 6pm.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Markus - Live music at Jackson's Place to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event National Theatre Live - No Man's Land
9 hours ago
Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
9 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Colour My World "A Tribute To CHICAGO"
9 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Lea Chazin's event Arsenio Rodriguez Project
10 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Soniquete Flamenco
10 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event San Salvador Pacific Heritage Adventure
10 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event San Salvador Pacific Heritage Adventure
10 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event San Salvador - The Pacific Heritage Tour 2017
11 hours ago

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service