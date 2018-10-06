 

Meditate Walk

Meditate Walk

Time: October 6, 2018 from 9am to 10:15pm
Location: Frascati Canyon
City/Town: Rancho Palos Verdes
Website or Map: http://Melanie Love Offering…
Event Type: meditate
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

From Miraleste Drive, turn West onto Via Colinita.  Pass Via La Paloma on the right.  The road curved to the left and then back to the right.  There is a small brown sign om a pole on the right marking the entrance to Frascati Canyon.  It's across from but just before Maine Road.  Carpooling recommend.  Please note: no restrooms available.  Rain cancels.

Melanie

Love Offering Accepted

RSVP preferred (if attended)

http://YourSoulsWisdom.com/Events\

real.life.joy@gmail.com

