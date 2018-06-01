 

Meditation Walk

Event Details

Meditation Walk

Time: June 2, 2018 from 9am to 10:30am
Location: Ocean Trails
City/Town: Rancho Palos Verdes
Event Type: meditation
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

From Western Avenue toward ocean in San Pedro turn right on 25th Street which turn into Palos Verdes Drive South.  From P.V. Dr. South, turn left on La Rotunda Drive (it's before the main entrance to the Trump property).  From the west, .8 mi past Trump main entrance.  Follow La Rotunda down the hill to the end and park in the lot to the right.  If the lot is full, street parking is available.  Meet at the far end of the parking lot near the restrooms.

Love Offering Accepted

RSVP preferred (if attending):

http://YourSoulsWisdom.com/Events

real.life.joy@gmail.com

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Meditation Walk to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Julie Du Brow posted an event
Thumbnail

Discounted Mobile Pumpout Service for Boaters Starts June 1 at Port of Long Beach

June 1, 2018 to August 31, 2018
The Bay Foundation’s Boater Education Program’s Honey Pot Day returns for the boating season, educating SoCal recreational boaters about proper sewage waste disposal and offering participants a 30% discount for one mobile pumpout service. In its 10th consecutive year, Honey Pot Day is provided from June 1 – August 31, 2018 in four Southern California harbors: Marina del Rey, King Harbor (Redondo Beach), Port of Los Angeles, and Port of Long Beach.The program was established in 2009 to reduce…See More
8 minutes ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
7 more…
2 hours ago
JB Steele posted an event
Thumbnail

Brunch at Marina Cafe

June 17, 2018 from 12pm to 3pm
Fathers day Brunch.See More
3 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Dayramir Gonzalez - The Art Of The CUBAN Piano at Alvas Showroom

July 29, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
https://alvasshowroom.com/event/dayramir-gonzalez-the-art-of-the-cuban-piano/Tickets: $15See More
21 hours ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @LAFleetWeek: Today, we honor our fallen heroes. #MemorialDay2018 https://t.co/1SVIvDBywx
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Life In Colors at Warner Grand Theatre

May 25, 2018 from 6:30pm to 9pm
http://musicalmiracles.org/http://wgt.tix.com/m/Schedule.aspx?OrgNum=4818See More
Saturday
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Havana Cubanacan (CUBA) at Palos Verdes Art Center

September 12, 2018 to September 16, 2018
http://havanacubanacan.com/See More
Saturday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
Saturday

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service