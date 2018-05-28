 

Memorial Day Celebration on The S.S. Lane VIctory

Event Details

Time: May 28, 2018 from 10am to 5pm
Location: S.S. Lane VIctory
Street: 3600 Miner St
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 8189944661
Event Type: celebration
Organized By: Luke Rosencrans
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Event Description

Join us this Memorial Day. We’ll have the sea Cadet Color Guard, a memorial service by our chaplain who is the wonderful David Jones. The ship is open to crew and family and public at no charge. 

Attending (1)

