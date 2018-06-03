Drop by our biggest event of the year! Our unique open house featuring many different modalities of wellness, metaphysics, community and fun! Visit a tarot card reader, a medium, an aura reader, experience reiki, chair massage, chakra balancing, tribal paint, learn about essential oils, crystals, your akashic records or runes. Talk with our wellness and healthy foods folks, take part in some hands on crafting. Pick up some handcrafted goods and comfy apparel. Meet our wonderfully encouraging certified yoga and mat pilates teachers, wellness practitioners, local vendors and artisans, and so much more!

We're hosting FREE Drop-In Classes through out the day. A great way to get a little snippet of the classes we offer at GGIW and the amazing teachers that give so much of themselves everytime they meet you on the mat!

11:00am Strength, Stretch & Serenity with Leeann Carey

12:00pm Praya Vini Yoga with Maureen Davis & Karun

1:00pm Gentle Hatha with Jenni Green

2:00pm Mat Pilates with Patty Goeppner

3:00pm Soundbowl Sampling with Stefanosis & Jussara

4:00pm Re-LEG-zation with Becky Tortorice

Several of our vendors are offering mini workshops. Please be sure to check out these uniques offerings at www.GGIWyoga.com/METMU/