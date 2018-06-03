 

Metaphysical Meetup &amp; Open House at GGIW Yoga

Event Details

Metaphysical Meetup &amp; Open House at GGIW Yoga

Time: June 3, 2018 from 11am to 4:30pm
Location: GGIW Yoga
Street: 24610 Narbonne Ave
City/Town: Lomita
Website or Map: http://www.GGIWyoga.com/METMU/
Phone: 3109977018
Event Type: free, yoga, open, house, fair
Organized By: GGIW Yoga
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Drop by our biggest event of the year! Our unique open house featuring many different modalities of wellness, metaphysics, community and fun! Visit a tarot card reader, a medium, an aura reader, experience reiki, chair massage, chakra balancing, tribal paint, learn about essential oils, crystals, your akashic records or runes. Talk with our wellness and healthy foods folks, take part in some hands on crafting. Pick up some handcrafted goods and comfy apparel. Meet our wonderfully encouraging certified yoga and mat pilates teachers, wellness practitioners, local vendors and artisans, and so much more!

We're hosting FREE Drop-In Classes through out the day. A great way to get a little snippet of the classes we offer at GGIW and the amazing teachers that give so much of themselves everytime they meet you on the mat!

11:00am Strength, Stretch & Serenity with Leeann Carey
12:00pm Praya Vini Yoga with Maureen Davis & Karun
1:00pm Gentle Hatha with Jenni Green
2:00pm Mat Pilates with Patty Goeppner
3:00pm Soundbowl Sampling with Stefanosis & Jussara
4:00pm Re-LEG-zation with Becky Tortorice

Several of our vendors are offering mini workshops. Please be sure to check out these uniques offerings at www.GGIWyoga.com/METMU/

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Metaphysical Meetup &amp; Open House at GGIW Yoga to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Karen Cristy posted an event

Metaphysical Meetup &amp; Open House at GGIW Yoga at GGIW Yoga

June 3, 2018 from 11am to 4:30pm
Drop by our biggest event of the year! Our unique open house featuring many different modalities of wellness, metaphysics, community and fun! Visit a tarot card reader, a medium, an aura reader, experience reiki, chair massage, chakra balancing, tribal paint, learn about essential oils, crystals, your akashic records or runes. Talk with our wellness and healthy foods folks, take part in some hands on crafting. Pick up some handcrafted goods and comfy apparel. Meet our wonderfully encouraging…See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
DojO- updated an event
Thumbnail

CHARLES OWEN Big Band "La-La Landz' Saxman" @ "LaLa" Lighthouse "Sun. Jazz Brunch" May at The Lighthouse Cafe

April 18, 2018 from 6pm to 9:30pm
" LaLaLandz' " Saxophonist Maestro Charles OwensMay 20th - Charles Owens, Band Leader (pic) on saxes, tenor & sopranoSUNDAY JAZZ BRUNCHLive Jazz every Sunday @ The Lighthouse CafeCHARLES OWENS Big Band 11am - 3:00pm  All Ages$10 cover."Like the good OL'dayz w/ Howard Rumsey. Yeah!" -  O-!.…See More
2 hours ago
2 Comments
Steven Dean Lauria shared their blog post on Facebook

Weekend Navigator

15 hours ago
Steven Dean Lauria posted a blog post

Weekend Navigator

A class to teach you where you are and how to get to where you want to go on the ocean is set to begin June 29 at the historic Long Beach Fire Station in Belmont Shore.Topics to be taught in the Weekend Navigator class include dead recogning, plot courses, fixes and positions, running fixes, estimated positions, double the angle on the bow, true north, magnetic north, variation, deviation, determining distance, speed and time, along with some GPS, among others.Instruction by USCG Auxiliarist…See More
15 hours ago
0 Comments
Daryl Strickland posted a blog post

San Pedro High’s band director receives national honor for dedication to students and music

LOS ANGELES - Darnella Davidson, a legendary music teacher at San Pedro High School, has been honored by the Country Music Association for delivering a top-quality music program and making an impact on the school community.Davidson was one of 34 educators nationwide to receive the Music Teachers of Excellence Award during a ceremony on Tuesday at the Marathon…See More
20 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
22 hours ago
Heather Caine posted events
yesterday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Softball Clutches Up To Move On In CIF
Friday

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service