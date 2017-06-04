 

Metaphysical Meetup & Open House at GGIW Yoga

Event Details

Metaphysical Meetup & Open House at GGIW Yoga

Time: June 4, 2017 from 12:30pm to 4:30pm
Location: GGIW Yoga
Street: 24610 Narbonne Ave
City/Town: Lomita
Website or Map: http://www.ggiwyoga.com/open-…
Phone: 310-997-7018
Event Type: free, open, house
Organized By: Karen Cristy
Latest Activity: 42 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Drop by GGIW Yoga's unique open house featuring many different modalities of wellness and metaphysics. Visit a tarot card reader, experience reiki and chair massage, learn about your akashic records and runes meet our certified yoga and mediation teachers , wellness practitioners, local vendors and artisans, hands on crafting, and so much more! 

We're hosting FREE Drop-In Classes through out the day. A great way to get a little snippet of the classes we offer at GGIW and the amazing teachers that give so much of themselves everytime they meet you on the mat!

12:30pm Hatha Happy Yoga with Linda

1:30pm Meditation Sampling with Bir Jiwan (Amy)

2:30pm Yin Yoga with Singing Bowls with Stefanosis

3:30pm Reiki Healing with Claudia Bumuller

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Metaphysical Meetup & Open House at GGIW Yoga to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Karen Cristy posted an event
Thumbnail

Metaphysical Meetup & Open House at GGIW Yoga at GGIW Yoga

June 4, 2017 from 12:30pm to 4:30pm
Drop by GGIW Yoga's unique open house featuring many different modalities of wellness and metaphysics. Visit a tarot card reader, experience reiki and chair massage, learn about your akashic records and runes meet our certified yoga and mediation teachers , wellness practitioners, local vendors and artisans, hands on crafting, and so much more! We're hosting FREE Drop-In Classes through out the day. A great way to get a little snippet of the classes we offer at GGIW and the amazing teachers…See More
42 minutes ago
0 Comments
Lisa's event was featured
Thumbnail

Dinner With Friends - Pulitzer Prize Winning Drama at Little Fish Theatre

May 10, 2017 at 8pm to May 28, 2017 at 8pm
Dinner with Friendsby Donald Margulies, directed by Mark PiatelliRuns: Wed May 10, Wed May 17, Wed May 24 - 8pmSun May 21 2pmFriday/Saturday May 26-27 - 8pmSun May 28 2pmAn insightful play about the destruction of Beth and Tom’s marriage and the shockwaves it causes in their friends’ lives. “A surprisingly touching rumination about the changes that come with age: the changes redefining relationships, the changes within relationships...and the balances and affections that shift unexpectedly,…See More
4 hours ago
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street's blog post was featured

San Pedro High Softball Grabs Marine League Lead By Force

Knowing the magnitude of the game itself, San Pedro High softball decided to force the issue against visiting Banning of Wilmington by attacking on the base paths.In the bottom of the third inning, their aggressiveness would lead to a 5-0 victory over the visiting Pilots on Tuesday, putting a stranglehold on the Marine…See More
4 hours ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
Today, #PortofLA + members from @ulilosangeles Wilmington Waterfront Technical Assistance Panel toured the Wilmingt… https://t.co/LiBJWSr2GL
Twitter5 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @LAWaterfront: .@PortofLA proceeds w/ Phase 2 of Harbor Boulevard Roadway Improvements Project; Sampson Way & Harbor Blvd reduced to 1 l…
Twitter5 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
#PortofLA's marine environment has greatly improved over the decades as a result of the successes of environmental… https://t.co/OwpriqJIyM
Twitter8 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
#LosAngeles is the most water-efficient big city in America. Thank you, Angelenos, and thank you @SavetheDropLA!… https://t.co/WPrE7SXXI9
Twitter9 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Check out the April 20, 2017 edition of #PortofLA’s eNewsletter Currents. Click to subscribe! https://t.co/e3NxSMFA3C
Twitter10 hours ago · Reply · Retweet

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service