Time: June 4, 2017 from 12:30pm to 4:30pm
Location: GGIW Yoga
Street: 24610 Narbonne Ave
City/Town: Lomita
Website or Map: http://www.ggiwyoga.com/open-…
Phone: 310-997-7018
Event Type: free, open, house
Organized By: Karen Cristy
Latest Activity: 42 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Drop by GGIW Yoga's unique open house featuring many different modalities of wellness and metaphysics. Visit a tarot card reader, experience reiki and chair massage, learn about your akashic records and runes meet our certified yoga and mediation teachers , wellness practitioners, local vendors and artisans, hands on crafting, and so much more!
We're hosting FREE Drop-In Classes through out the day. A great way to get a little snippet of the classes we offer at GGIW and the amazing teachers that give so much of themselves everytime they meet you on the mat!
12:30pm Hatha Happy Yoga with Linda
1:30pm Meditation Sampling with Bir Jiwan (Amy)
2:30pm Yin Yoga with Singing Bowls with Stefanosis
3:30pm Reiki Healing with Claudia Bumuller
Comment
RSVP for Metaphysical Meetup & Open House at GGIW Yoga to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot