Michael & Marti Parry present: An Intimate Evening of Communicating with the Other SideMay 12, 2018 from 6pm to 7pm
Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre: FisheyesMay 12, 2018 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Mother's Day Sunset SailMay 12, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm
Time: May 12, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: A home at Lomita
City/Town: Lomita
Website or Map: http://www.spiritart.com
Phone: 310-539-5646
Event Type: mediums, british, paranormal, spiritual
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for Michael And Marti Parry present: An Intimate Evening of Communicating with the Other Side to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot