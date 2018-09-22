 

Michael Feinstein And The Legal Trio

Michael Feinstein And The Legal Trio

Time: September 22, 2018 from 6pm to 7pm
Location: Palos Verdes Performing Arts
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.palosverdesperform…
Phone: 310-544-0403
Event Type: music
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 3 minutes ago

Event Description

http://www.palosverdesperformingarts.com/theatre-showinfo.php?id=223

Tickets: $180, $170, $90 and $7 fee

Not Attending (1)

