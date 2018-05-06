Michael Stearns Studio @ The Loft

Time: April 5, 2018 from 6pm to 9pm
Location: The Loft
Street: 401 S Mesa St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.michaelstearnsstud…
Phone: 562-400-0544
Event Type: art, crafts, exhibitions
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 11 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Michael Stearns Studio is now Michael Stearns Studio at The Loft. The inaugural show will feature recent works by Michael Stearns, many of which have never been shown in a gallery setting. I Prefer Living in Color opens on April 5 with a reception from 5 to 9pm. The Loft is located at 401 S. Mesa St., San Pedro (enter on the 4th Street side).
https://www.michaelstearnsstudio.com/ ;
