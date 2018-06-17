Michele Zukovsky - Clarinet

Nachef Singers Presents "A Tribute To Leonard Bernstein"June 17, 2018 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Time: January 14, 2018 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Location: Norris Theatre
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.PalosVerdesPerform…
Phone: 310-544-0403
Event Type: music, classical
Organized By: Heather Caine
Rousing Romantic
von Weber: Clarinet Quintet (arr: for String Orchestra)
Schubert: String Quartet in d minor (Death and the Maiden) - Arrangement by Mahler
Tickets: $58
