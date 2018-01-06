Time: January 6, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 7 hours ago
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gf9pWu49JMc
Tickets: $25
Named one of the top ten tribute bands in the world by Backstage Magazine, Mick Adams and The Stones are an authentic recreation of The Rolling Stones, live in concert and are endorsed by former Atlantic Records President, Jerry Greenberg, Ryan Seacrest and Mark Cuban. According to Jerry, “It doesn’t get any closer than this!” Mick Adams and the Stones have been featured twice on National television’s “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” and were the only band chosen by Mark Cuban out of seven seasons of the television show to perform a private concert for Comcast-NBC Universal, and AXS Television in January 2017. Mick Adams and The Stones are an exciting seven piece band, featuring look alike performers, multiple costume changes, full choreography, and an all new media show. They usually perform a ninety minute to two hour show covering every era of The Rolling Stones fifty five year career in casino showrooms, performing arts centers, event centers and theaters. While the band is located in Southern California, they travel and perform internationally as well. Venues they’ve played include Spotlight 29 Casino, Wild Horse Pass Casino, Pala Casino, AJ Performing Arts Center, Desert Diamond Casino Event Center, Cannery Casino, Las Vegas Hilton, Gexa Energy Center, Texas Station Casino, National Grove of Anaheim, etc. The energy is through the roof and the band will have you dancing and singing along with every song. They have become best known for pulling out the theatrical stops by raising the bar for all Rolling Stones impersonators with their wide array of musical and vocal talents.
Mick Adams Vocals
Vince Lupo Drums
Ron Jessurun Guitar
Gratz Arias Guitar
Marvin Sperling Bass
Mirinus Bay Vocals
Jimi Seville Keys
