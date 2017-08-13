 

Mighty Echoes

Mighty Echoes

Time: October 21, 2017 from 8pm to 11pm
Location: The Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org/ca…
Event Type: concert
Organized By: Lea Chazin
Latest Activity: on Thursday

Event Description

Featured on Who's the Boss, Family Matters, and other 1980's pop tv, this award-winning a cappella quartet brings back the doo-wop sound of bands like the Drifters, the Persuasions and more.

