Mighty Echoes

Time: October 21, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 310.833.4813
Event Type: doo-wop
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

Features on Who's The Boss, Family Matters and other 1980s pop tv, this award-winning a capella quartet brings back the doo-wop sounds of bands like The Drifters, The Persuasions and more.

