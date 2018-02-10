Rob Garland's Eclectic TrioFebruary 10, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Ruslan SirotFebruary 4, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Plini, Marco Minnemann And Mohini DeyJanuary 27, 2018 at 8pm to January 28, 2018 at 10pm
Time: December 15, 2017 from 5:30pm to 8pm
Location: The Corner Store
Street: 1118 W 37th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 310-832-2424
Event Type: santa, photo, christmas
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: yesterday
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
https://www.facebook.com/CornerStoreSanPedro
Santa is coming to The Corner Store for an old fashioned Christmas. Enjoy complimentary eggnog, photo opportunities with Santa (Arriving at 5.30pm), and snow! The evening concluding with caroling through the neighborhood (7.30pm - 8pm). BYO jingle bells, flashlights, and of course, Christmas cheer!
Comment
RSVP for Miracle On 37th Street - The Corner Store to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot