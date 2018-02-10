 

Miracle On 37th Street - The Corner Store

Event Details

Miracle On 37th Street - The Corner Store

Time: December 15, 2017 from 5:30pm to 8pm
Location: The Corner Store
Street: 1118 W 37th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 310-832-2424
Event Type: santa, photo, christmas
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: yesterday

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

https://www.facebook.com/CornerStoreSanPedro

Santa is coming to The Corner Store for an old fashioned Christmas.  Enjoy complimentary eggnog, photo opportunities with Santa (Arriving at 5.30pm), and snow!  The evening concluding with caroling through the neighborhood (7.30pm - 8pm).  BYO jingle bells, flashlights, and of course, Christmas cheer!

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Miracle On 37th Street - The Corner Store to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Rob Garland's Eclectic Trio
8 hours ago
Heather Caine posted events
8 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Ruslan Sirot
8 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Plini, Marco Minnemann And Mohini Dey
8 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event St. Peter's Episcopal Church
yesterday
Heather Caine posted events
yesterday
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Miracle On 37th Street
yesterday
Heather Caine promoted DojO-'s event Pianist DON Preston and saxophonist BUNK Gardner w/ Christopher Garcia play an afternoon show at the Torrance Public Library Sat., Dec. 9th 2PM (free)
yesterday

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service