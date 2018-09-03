 

Moompetam: Native American Festival

Moompetam: Native American Festival

Time: September 22, 2018 at 9am to September 23, 2018 at 5pm
Location: Aquarium Of The Pacific
Street: 100 Aquarium Way
City/Town: Long Beach
Website or Map: http://www.aquariumofpacific.…
Phone: 562-590-3100
Event Type: dance, nativeamerican, culture
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 22 minutes ago

Event Description

Traditional cultural crafts, storytelling, educational programs, demonstrations, music, and dance celebrating indigenous California maritime cultures.

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/moompetam/

