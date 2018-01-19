 

Mostly Kosher

Event Details

Mostly Kosher

Time: January 13, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: music, jewish, kosher, yiddish
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Mostly Kosher, the acclaimed Jewish cultural revival band, radically reconstructs Judaic and American cultural musical roots through ravenous post-klezmer beats and arresting Yiddish refrains. Mostly Kosher is a musical feast that explodes into a global food-fight of Jazz, Latin, Rock, Hip Hop, and Folk. Led by Leeav Sofer, one of Jewish Journal’s “30 under 30” most accomplished professionals in the Los Angeles’ Jewish diaspora, Mostly Kosher is comprised of some of the highest regarded Los Angeles musicians: violinist Janice Mautner Markham, drummer Eric Hagstrom, bassist Adam Levy, accordion/trumpet Mike Bolger, trombonist Mike King, and, on guitar, Will Brahm.

www.mostlykosher.com

Tickets: $20, $25, $30

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Mostly Kosher to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
3 minutes ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Steve Valentine
58 minutes ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Amadeus - National Theatre Live
1 hour ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Mostly Kosher
1 hour ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event The Urban Renewal Project
1 hour ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
Happy #TimeLapseTuesday! Watch as @PrincessCruises #StarPrincess glides down the #PortofLA Main Channel and along t… https://t.co/2Xi5wjxEJs
Twitter4 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Would you like to do business with the #PortofLA? View a list of current proposal opportunities at https://t.co/OI8NjjvTwa
Twitter22 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Photographer killed in helicopter accident honored with 2018 Port of LA calendar via @DailyBreezeNewshttps://t.co/eXf0KMaPEL
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service