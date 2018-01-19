Comedy Tonight In Old San PedroJanuary 19, 2018 from 7pm to 10pm
Time: January 13, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: music, jewish, kosher, yiddish
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Mostly Kosher, the acclaimed Jewish cultural revival band, radically reconstructs Judaic and American cultural musical roots through ravenous post-klezmer beats and arresting Yiddish refrains. Mostly Kosher is a musical feast that explodes into a global food-fight of Jazz, Latin, Rock, Hip Hop, and Folk. Led by Leeav Sofer, one of Jewish Journal’s “30 under 30” most accomplished professionals in the Los Angeles’ Jewish diaspora, Mostly Kosher is comprised of some of the highest regarded Los Angeles musicians: violinist Janice Mautner Markham, drummer Eric Hagstrom, bassist Adam Levy, accordion/trumpet Mike Bolger, trombonist Mike King, and, on guitar, Will Brahm.
Tickets: $20, $25, $30
