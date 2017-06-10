It's powerful. It's romantic. It's giddy. And the two are insanely infectious together onstage, like a musical and a personal love fest all at once." - Huffington Post



With more than a dozen albums and over a thousand shows between them, Ty Greenstein and Ingrid Elizabeth of MOUTHS OF BABES are no strangers to the contemporary folk music scene. For years, their respective bands Girlyman and Coyote Grace captivated thousands of loyal fans as they criss-crossed the country, rocked festival main stages, and toured with the likes of the Indigo Girls and Dar Williams.



Now, as Mouths of Babes, Ty and Ingrid have distilled the songwriting, humor, and musicianship of their previous groups into a new power duo that brings more style and depth than ever before.