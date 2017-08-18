Movies Under The Stars: MOANA

Fab FridayAugust 18, 2017 from 6pm to 9pm
Movies Under The Stars: MOANAAugust 11, 2017 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Time: August 11, 2017 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Location: Little Sister of the Poor
Street: 2100 S Western Ave
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 310-548-0625
Event Type: movie, family
Organized By: Heather Caine
Bring the whole family for an entertaining, summer evening presenting Disney's Moana. $10 per family. Employees admission is free.
For more info, call (310) 548-0625.
