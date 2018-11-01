 

Mr. Crowley - An OZZY Tribute

Event Details

Mr. Crowley - An OZZY Tribute

Time: November 8, 2018 from 8pm to 11pm
Location: Alva's Showroom
Street: 1417 W. 8th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://alvasshowroom.com/
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, rock, tribute
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 5 minutes ago

Event Description

https://alvasshowroom.com/event/mr-crowley-an-ozzy-tribute/

Tickets: $20

