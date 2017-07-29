 

Muller House Museum Summer Wine Taste

Event Details

Muller House Museum Summer Wine Taste

Time: July 29, 2017 from 3pm to 6pm
Location: Muller House
Street: 1542 S Beacon St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.sanpedrobayhistica…
Event Type: wine, food, event
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 4 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Spend an afternoon sampling wines and hors d'ouevres on the historical Muller House Patio.

Event also included a silent auction.

Tickets $25.

Reservation required.

Proceeds benefit the San Pedro Bay Historical Society.

For a reservation forms and more info, visit sanpedrohistoricalsociety.com.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Muller House Museum Summer Wine Taste to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Might attend (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
4 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event San Pedro Pirate Boosters Annual Car Show
4 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event San Pedro Pirate Boosters Annual Car Show
4 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Conquer The Bridge 9
yesterday
Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
yesterday
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Ready Willing & Mabel Concert
yesterday
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Music By The Sea
yesterday
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Music By The Sea
yesterday

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service