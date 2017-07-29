Muller House Museum Summer Wine Taste

Muller House Museum Summer Wine TasteJuly 29, 2017 from 3pm to 6pm
Spend an afternoon sampling wines and hors d'ouevres on the historical Muller House Patio.
Event also included a silent auction.
Tickets $25.
Reservation required.
Proceeds benefit the San Pedro Bay Historical Society.
For a reservation forms and more info, visit sanpedrohistoricalsociety.com.
