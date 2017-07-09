 

Music By The Sea

Event Details

Music By The Sea

Time: July 23, 2017 from 12pm to 5pm
Location: Point Fermin Park
Street: 807 W Paseo Del Mar
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.musicbythesea.rocks
Event Type: music, food, family
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 6 hours ago

Event Description

Damaged Good

12.00 pm - 1.15 pm

Azure

1.45 pm - 3.00 pm

In Contempt

3.00 pm - 5.00 pm

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

