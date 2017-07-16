Music By The Sea

Readt Willing & Mabel ConcertJuly 16, 2017 from 6pm to 7pm
Time: July 30, 2017 from 12pm to 5pm
Location: Point Fermin Park
Street: 807 W Paseo Del Mar
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.musicbythesea.rocks
Event Type: music, food, family
Organized By: Heather Caine
12.00 pm - 1.15 pm
Dirty Ice Cream
1.45 pm - 3.00 pm Rockshop
3.00 pm - 5.00 pm Fiesta John Band
