Music By The SeaJuly 1, 2018 all day
BandsJuly 3, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm
It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World - 55th Anniversary ScreeningOctober 1, 2018 from 6pm to 7pm
Time: July 1, 2018 to July 29, 2018
Location: Point Fermin Park
Street: 807 W Paseo Del Mar
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.spmusicbythesea.com
Phone: 323-335-9226
Event Type: music
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
July 1st
Dirty Ice
Diva Luscious
Blues Alive
July 8th
Hand Of Doom
Funkalicious
Hot House
July 15th
Electric Gremlin
The VC
In Contempt
July 22th
Special Blend
Revolver
One Flight Up
July 29th
Nasty Band Habit
The Topic
Low Key
Comment
RSVP for Music By The Sea to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot