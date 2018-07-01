 

Music By The Sea

Event Details

Music By The Sea

Time: July 1, 2018 to July 29, 2018
Location: Point Fermin Park
Street: 807 W Paseo Del Mar
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.spmusicbythesea.com
Phone: 323-335-9226
Event Type: music
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

July 1st

Dirty Ice

Diva Luscious

Blues Alive 

July 8th

Hand Of Doom

Funkalicious

Hot House

July 15th

Electric Gremlin

The VC

In Contempt 

July 22th

Special Blend

Revolver

One Flight Up

July 29th

Nasty Band Habit

The Topic

Low Key

www.spmusicbythesea.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Music-By-The-Sea-205706842806542/

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Music By The Sea to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
5 more…
2 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Mary Star's Ale Samperio & Ashley Rico: All-CIF D-6 Softball
yesterday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

Mary Star's Ale Samperio & Ashley Rico: All-CIF D-6 Softball

Thanks to a long run which ended on June 1 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 6 final, the two most critical players of Mary Star High softball making that incredible run got rewarded with a rare postseason honor.Sophomore pitcher Alessandra Samperio, the 2018 San Pedro News Pilot Prep Softball Co-Player Of The Year, and…See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
4 more…
yesterday
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Tribute To The Decades at Warner Grand Theatre

July 21, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm
https://wgt.tix.com/Schedule.aspx?OrgNum=4818Tickets: $21 - $36See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Knights Of Rock at Warner Grand Theatre

July 11, 2018 from 7pm to 10pm
http://www.grandvision.org/calendar-details.asp?id=1168Tickets: $20https://knightsofrock.tix.com/schedule.aspx?orgnum=5852See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Shrek: The Musical at Warner Grand

July 27, 2018 from 7:30pm to 9pm
https://www.encoresouthbay.org/tickets.htmlhttp://www.grandvision.org/calendar-details.asp?id=1160Tickets from $46-$60See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
Friday

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service