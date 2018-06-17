Nachef Singers Presents "A Tribute To Leonard Bernstein"June 17, 2018 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Time: June 17, 2018 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Location: Norris Theatre
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.PalosVerdesPerform…
Phone: 310-544-0403
Event Type: music, classical
Organized By: Heather Caine
A Tribute to Leonard Bernstein
Sunday, June 17, 2018 – 7:30pm
In celebration of Bernstein’s Centennial, JMNS will be showcasing the many styles of his choral/vocal repertoire. Hailed as one of the most talented and successful American conductors, his wealth of contributions as a composer, educator and pianist established his presence as a household name around the globe.
A potpourri of his signature songs, medleys and arrangements from his musical theatre, choral works, and opera, will culminate with the critically acclaimed and popular “West Side Story” selections.
Joanna’s Season’s Signature – “Year Three with Three Giants”
Our third season will highlight Puccini, Beethoven and Bernstein, three giants who shaped the world of music with their genius and continue to inspire us with their lasting legacies.
