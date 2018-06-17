Nachef Singers Presents "Beethoven's Mass in C"

Nachef Singers Presents "A Tribute To Leonard Bernstein"June 17, 2018 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Time: April 8, 2018 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Location: Norris Theatre
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.PalosVerdesPerform…
Phone: 310-544-0403
Event Type: music, classical
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: yesterday
In his own words, Beethoven envisioned the nature of this major work as: “The general character…to have its basis in gentleness - yet there is cheerfulness in the whole.” He carried forth the tradition of Joseph Haydn’s Masses with this commissioned work by the Esterhazy Family. This Mass is scored four soloists, chorus and orchestra.
Join us as we salute this giant of the Classical world of Music with this magnificent masterpiece.
Tickets: $20 - $30 - $40
