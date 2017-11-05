National Theatre Live - No Man's LandNovember 5, 2017 from 2pm to 4pm
Colour My World "A Tribute To CHICAGO"October 7, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Soniquete FlamencoSeptember 24, 2017 from 2:30pm to 4:30pm
Time: November 5, 2017 from 2pm to 4pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: theatre
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 8 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Following their hit run on Broadway, Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart return to the West End stage in Harold Pinter’s No Man’s Land, broadcast live to cinemas from Wyndham’s Theatre, London.
Check out in Torrance Culture Arts:
Comment
RSVP for National Theatre Live - No Man's Land to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot