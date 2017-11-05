 

National Theatre Live - No Man's Land

Event Details

National Theatre Live - No Man's Land

Time: November 5, 2017 from 2pm to 4pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: theatre
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 8 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Following their hit run on Broadway, Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart return to the West End stage in Harold Pinter’s No Man’s Land, broadcast live to cinemas from Wyndham’s Theatre, London.

Check out in Torrance Culture Arts:

http://www.torrancearts.org

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for National Theatre Live - No Man's Land to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event National Theatre Live - No Man's Land
8 hours ago
Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
8 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Colour My World "A Tribute To CHICAGO"
9 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Lea Chazin's event Arsenio Rodriguez Project
9 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Soniquete Flamenco
9 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event San Salvador Pacific Heritage Adventure
10 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event San Salvador Pacific Heritage Adventure
10 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event San Salvador - The Pacific Heritage Tour 2017
11 hours ago

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service