 

Neil Simon's comedy PLAZA SUITE

Time: August 3, 2018 at 8pm to September 2, 2018 at 2pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 S. Centre St., San Pedro, 90731
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.littlefishtheatre.…
Phone: 310-512-6030
Organized By: Lisa
A story about Suite 719 at the infamous New York City Plaza Hotel and the people who inhabit it: a not-so-blissfully married couple, a movie producer and his old flame, and a nervous bride and family. 

In the first act entitled “Visitor From Mamaroneck,” we meet the not-so-blissfully wedded couple Sam and Karen Nash. In an attempt to bring some fire back to their relationship, they are revisiting their honeymoon Suite. But their plan backfires when Karen learns some not-so-savory news about her husband. “Visitor From Hollywood” is the second act, bringing movie producer Jesse and his old flame Muriel, a suburban housewife, together in the Suite for an interesting and enlightening reunion that neither of them expect. The third act, “Visitor From Forest Hills,” revolves around Roy and Norma on their daughter Mimsey's wedding day. In a rush of nervousness, Mimsey has locked herself in the Suite's bathroom and refuses to leave. Chaos ensues as they frantically attempt to cajole her into attending her own wedding while the gathered guests wait downstairs.

 

Dates:

August 3-September 2, 2018

 

Opening Night:

Friday August 3, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. ($23 First Look/$15 25-and-under with code “Hipster”)

 

Regular Performance Times and Prices:

Fridays and Saturdays, at 8:00pm. ($27 regular/$25 seniors/$15 25-and-under with code “Hipster”)

Sundays August 26 (talkback session) and September 2 at 2:00pm. ($27 regular/$25 seniors/$15 25-and-under with code “Hipster”)

 

Little Fish Theatre

San Pedro’s Arts District

777 S. Centre St., San Pedro, CA 90731

Ticket Range: $15 - $27 ($23 for opening night only)

Prices above do not include a $1 ticket service fee

Discounts Available for Groups of 10+

Discounts for Seniors 65 and over ($25) and Patrons 25 and under ($15)

Box Office: 310.512.6030

