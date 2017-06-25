Neil Simon's Laughter on the 23rd Floor - a hilarious comedy!

Gray CaballerosJune 25, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm
Time: April 21, 2017 at 8pm to May 20, 2017 at 8pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 S. Centre Street
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.littlefishtheatre…
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: theater, -, comedy
Organized By: Holly Baker-Kreiswirth
Laughter on the 23rd Floor
by Neil Simon, directed by Holly Baker-Kreiswirth
Runs: Fridays/Saturdays 4/21-5/20 at 8pm
Sunday matinees 4/30 at 2pm & 5/14 at 2pm
Neil Simon takes us back to the golden age of television and behind the scenes of the hottest program on the air, The Max Prince Show. Simon’s side-splitting comedy follows the antics of the show’s star Max Prince, his ongoing battles with the Network executives, and the writing, fighting, and wacky antics that take place in the writers’ room of his weekly variety show. "Old style comedy: fast and furious." – THE WALL STREET JOURNAL
