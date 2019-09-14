 

No Duh, Tribute To No Doubt - FREE

Event Details

No Duh, Tribute To No Doubt - FREE

Time: September 14, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm
Location: Brouwerij West
Street: 110 E. 22nd St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.brouwerijwest.com/
Phone: 310-833-9330
Event Type: music
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 35 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

https://www.brouwerijwest.com/home

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for No Duh, Tribute To No Doubt - FREE to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
13 more…
36 minutes ago
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Conquer The Bridge 11 at Conquer The Bridge

September 2, 2019 from 7am to 9pm
http://www.conquerthebridge.com$55 from Aug. 1st To Sept. 1st$65 Race DayCash or checks.See More
6 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
4 more…
yesterday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Mary Star High Girls Volleyball Convincingly Sweeps San Pedro
Tuesday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

Mary Star High Girls Volleyball Convincingly Sweeps San Pedro

In 2018, San Pedro High girls volleyball proved to themselves they were the best in CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 by winning the championship last November.On Monday, Mary Star reminded the Pirates who was the best program in all of San Pedro.For the second time in four years, the visiting Stars took it to the Pirates in many facets during a convincing 25-14,…See More
Tuesday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
18 more…
Sunday
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Friends 25th Year at AMC Rolling Hills

September 23, 2019 to October 2, 2019
https://www.fathomevents.com/events/friends-25th-anniversary?date=2019-09-23See More
Sunday
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Football Opens 2019 With Shutout Victory
Saturday

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service