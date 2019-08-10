Beer And Wine Tasting FundraiserAugust 10, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm
Oakwood BrassJuly 28, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm
Concert In The ParkJuly 27, 2019 from 12pm to 4pm
Time: July 28, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm
Location: St. Luke's Presbyterian
Street: 26825 Rolling Hills Estates
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: https://www.stlukespresbyteri…
Phone: 310-377-2825
Event Type: music, brass
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 45 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for Oakwood Brass to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot