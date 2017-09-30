 

OHM Trio/APG Trio

Time: September 24, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, fusion, jazz, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

OHM one of the greatest Fusion bands around, returns to Alvas Showroom.

OHM is an American Heavy Jazz/Rock/Fusion super group formed by
Chris Poland (guitar) and Robertino “Pag” Pagliari (bass). They have thus released four studio albums – “OHM” (2003), “Amino Acid Flashback” (2005),
“Circus of Sound” (2008) and “Tsunami Jams” (2014).

1st Set – OHM Trio

Chris Poland – guitar
Robertino Pagliari – bass

Greg McEwen – drums

Facebook Page

2nd Set – APG Trio

Mike Albert – guitar

Rob Pagliari – bass

Chris Garcia – drums

Tickets $20

