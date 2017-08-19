Oktoberfest - Chefs Studio San Pedro

Chefs Studio San Pedro Presents:

Oktoberfest

Full autumn meal and crafted beer-tasting in our Art Deco Loft setting.

Patti and Rexx return to demonstrate the evening's recipes. Guests Brewmeister from Crafted Brouwererij West will discuss the art of brewing and talk about different beer choice as matched with the evenings' various menu elements. Guests will enjoy a full dinner if appetizer, starter, main, side, dessert, beer, cooking demonstration, take-away portfolio of recipes, and all-round fun.

Option of white wine available.

Fare $65.00 paid in advance.

To reserve please call Patti at (310) 387-3460.

Email: Info&ChefsStudio101@com.

Private Party - Chefs Studio San Pedro 520 W 8th St, San Pedro CA 9071.

Free Parking 8th Street, East of Pacific - Behind 8th Street Lofts Building.