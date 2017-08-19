 

Oktoberfest - Chefs Studio San Pedro

Event Details

Oktoberfest - Chefs Studio San Pedro

Time: September 18, 2017 from 5:30pm to 8pm
Location: Chefs Studio San Pedro
Street: 520 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 310-387-3460
Event Type: food, beer
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 45 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Chefs Studio San Pedro Presents:

Oktoberfest

Full autumn meal and crafted beer-tasting in our Art Deco Loft setting.

Patti and Rexx return to demonstrate the evening's recipes.  Guests Brewmeister from Crafted Brouwererij West will discuss the art of brewing and talk about different beer choice as matched with the evenings' various menu elements.  Guests will enjoy a full dinner if appetizer, starter, main, side, dessert, beer, cooking demonstration, take-away portfolio of recipes, and all-round fun.

Option of white wine available.

Fare $65.00 paid in advance.

To reserve please call Patti at (310) 387-3460.

Email: Info&ChefsStudio101@com.

Private Party - Chefs Studio San Pedro 520 W 8th St, San Pedro CA 9071.

Free Parking 8th Street, East of Pacific - Behind 8th Street Lofts Building.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Oktoberfest - Chefs Studio San Pedro to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Catina DeLuna &amp; Lado B Brazilian Project at Alvas Showroom

August 19, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
L.A.’s highly acclaimed arranger/producer Otmaro Ruiz and International Recording Artist, Catina De Luna will be presenting the music of their Grammy nominated CD Catina DeLuna and Lado B Brazilian Project. Featuring A+ LA Session Players, LADO B Brazilian Project breaks the notion of Brazilian repertoire beyond the Carnival and Festive Stereotypes. Focusing in some of the most elegant and moving compositions spanning from the early XX Century to the present, the band travels through true rare…See More
4 minutes ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Movies Under The Stars: MOANA
17 minutes ago
Heather Caine posted events
18 minutes ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @MayorOfLA: #CicLAvia comes to San Pedro & Wilmington this weekend! No 🚲? New Metro Bike stations have you covered. https://t.co/iG5yi
Twitter24 minutes ago · Reply · Retweet
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event SPIFF
32 minutes ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Oktoberfest - Chefs Studio San Pedro
1 hour ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @LAFleetWeek: Reservations to tour active military vessels during #LAFleetWeek2017 are now available! Reserve your spot today! https://t…
Twitter2 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Would you like to do business with the #PortofLA? View a list of current proposal opportunities at https://t.co/OI8NjjvTwa
Twitter4 hours ago · Reply · Retweet

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service