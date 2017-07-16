 

Old Fort MacArthur Days

Event Details

Old Fort MacArthur Days

Time: July 8, 2017 at 10am to July 9, 2017 at 4pm
Location: Fort MacArthur Museum
Street: 3601 S Gaffey St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.ftmac.org
Phone: 310-548.2631
Event Type: museum, military
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 8 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

For over twenty years, the Fort MacArthur Museum has hosted the west's largest multicultural celebration of world military history, featuring live reenactments and displays. 

Tickets are $15.  For more info, visit ftmac.org.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Old Fort MacArthur Days to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
8 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro Prep Sports 2016-2017 Final Year In Review

San Pedro News Pilot 2016-2017 Prep Sports Player/Athletes Of The Year Football: Nick Ford & Raymond Geha (San Pedro). Girls Volleyball: Ally Spillane (Mary Star). Girls Cross-Country: Maya Richardson (San Pedro). Boys Cross-Country: Jesse Cuellar (San Pedro).Boys Basketball: Joseph Octave (Mary Star). Girls…See More
15 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine shared their event on Facebook
Thumbnail

The RUSH Tribute Caress Of Steel

yesterday
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event The RUSH Tribute Caress Of Steel
yesterday
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event The RUSH Tribute Caress Of Steel
yesterday
Heather Caine posted events
yesterday
M.Ferralles and San Pedro News Pilot are now friends
yesterday
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Mary Star Of The Sea 70th Annual Parish Fiesta
yesterday

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service