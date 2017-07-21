 

Old Fort MacArthur Days

Event Details

Old Fort MacArthur Days

Time: July 8, 2017 at 10am to July 9, 2017 at 4pm
Location: Fort MacArthur Museum
Street: 3601 S Gaffey St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.ftmac.org
Phone: 310-548.2631
Event Type: museum, military
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 11 hours ago

Event Description

For over twenty years, the Fort MacArthur Museum has hosted the west's largest multicultural celebration of world military history, featuring live reenactments and displays. 

Tickets are $15.  For more info, visit ftmac.org.

