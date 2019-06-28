 

Oleta Adams And David Benoit With The Asia America Youth Symphony

Event Details

Time: June 29, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: El Camino College For The Arts, Marsee Auditorium
Street: 16007 Crenshaw Blvd.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.elcamino.edu/
Phone: 310-329-5345
Event Type: music, classical
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

https://elcaminotickets.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1742&r=a6234395de3a4364a1737214d89e586d

Tickets: $150, $75, $50, $25

