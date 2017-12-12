On The Border The Ultimate Eagles Tribute

Pieter MeijersDecember 12, 2017 from 5pm to 7pm
Time: April 7, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Palos Verdes Performing Arts
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.PalosVerdesPerform…
Phone: 310-544-0403
Event Type: music, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 29 minutes ago
Thrill to the high-flying harmonies, stellar songwriting and colossal guitar riffs of Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh at the most authentic and exciting Eagles experience in the country. The tribute group’s passion, showmanship and precise attention to replicating the details of the iconic band’s music have earned them critical acclaim. Still the best-selling American group in history, The Eagles’ nearly endless list of hits, including “Hotel California,” “Take It Easy,” “Heartache Tonight,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “Life in the Fast Lane” will bring back memories with the Grammy Award-winning sounds that defined a generation.
Tickets: $70 and $75
