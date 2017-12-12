 

On The Border The Ultimate Eagles Tribute

Event Details

On The Border The Ultimate Eagles Tribute

Time: April 7, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Palos Verdes Performing Arts
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.PalosVerdesPerform…
Phone: 310-544-0403
Event Type: music, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 29 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Thrill to the high-flying harmonies, stellar songwriting and colossal guitar riffs of Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh at the most authentic and exciting Eagles experience in the country. The tribute group’s passion, showmanship and precise attention to replicating the details of the iconic band’s music have earned them critical acclaim. Still the best-selling American group in history, The Eagles’ nearly endless list of hits, including “Hotel California,” “Take It Easy,” “Heartache Tonight,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “Life in the Fast Lane” will bring back memories with the Grammy Award-winning sounds that defined a generation.

Tickets: $70 and $75

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for On The Border The Ultimate Eagles Tribute to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Pieter Meijers Quartet
8 minutes ago
Heather Caine posted events
10 minutes ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Palos Verdes Ballet Company - The Nutcracker
22 minutes ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event On The Border
34 minutes ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
#PortofLA set a new record for highest monthly container volumes, processing 924,225 TEUs in November.… https://t.co/RVSQ3NZjst
Twitter1 hour ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
.@AltaSeaOrg​, along with @MayorOfLA and @JoeBuscaino, celebrated the start of construction Monday, December 11, on… https://t.co/Iqk7qvF9is
Twitter2 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
As we prepare for the #holidays, the #intermodal network is also preparing, hauling everything you'll need -- from… https://t.co/mRJHuVeKdF
Twitter2 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Heather Caine might attend Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

Make You Own Body Butter at San Pedro Library

December 19, 2017 from 3:30pm to 5pm
Make your own natural cinnamon and vanilla body lotion. Great for last minute holiday gifts.http://www.lapl.org/whats-on/events/make-your-own-body-butterSee More
yesterday
0 Comments

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service