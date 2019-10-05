 

On The Surface - Wallpaper From 1797 To The Present

Event Details

On The Surface - Wallpaper From 1797 To The Present

Time: September 7, 2019 at 10pm to October 26, 2019 at 5pm
Location: Palos Verdes Art Center
Street: 5504 W. Crestridge Rd.
City/Town: Rancho Palos Verdes
Website or Map: https://pvartcenter.org/
Phone: 310-541-2479
Event Type: art, wallpaper
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 12 minutes ago

Event Description

https://pvartcenter.org/portfolio-item/on-the-surface/

