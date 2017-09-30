 

On the Verge or The Geography of Yearning

On the Verge or The Geography of Yearning

Time: September 28, 2017 at 8pm to October 19, 2017 at 8pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 S. Centre Street
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: theater, -, comedy
Organized By: Holly Baker-Kreiswirth
On The Verge or The Geography of Yearning

by Eric Overmeyer, directed by Richard Perloff

Sep 28 – Oct 19

Runs: Thursdays 9/28, 10/5, 10/12, 10/19 at 8pm

Wednesdays 10/11, 10/18 at 8pm

Sundays 10/1, 10/8 at 2pm


Equipped with dialogue as pithy as their helmets, a fearless feminine Victorian trio take it upon themselves to discover the mystery of things as they set out for Terra Incognita and discover the future. They travel from highest Himalaya to deepest Africa to suburban-est suburbia. “A frolicsome jaunt through a continuum of space, time, history, geography, feminism and fashion…” – THE NEW YORK POST

