Time: September 28, 2017 at 8pm to October 19, 2017 at 8pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 S. Centre Street
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.littlefishtheatre…
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: theater, -, comedy
Organized By: Holly Baker-Kreiswirth
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
On The Verge or The Geography of Yearning
by Eric Overmeyer, directed by Richard Perloff
Sep 28 – Oct 19
Runs: Thursdays 9/28, 10/5, 10/12, 10/19 at 8pm
Wednesdays 10/11, 10/18 at 8pm
Sundays 10/1, 10/8 at 2pm
Equipped with dialogue as pithy as their helmets, a fearless feminine Victorian trio take it upon themselves to discover the mystery of things as they set out for Terra Incognita and discover the future. They travel from highest Himalaya to deepest Africa to suburban-est suburbia. “A frolicsome jaunt through a continuum of space, time, history, geography, feminism and fashion…” – THE NEW YORK POST
Comment
RSVP for On the Verge or The Geography of Yearning to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot