 

Oskar Cartaya And The Ricannection

Event Details

Oskar Cartaya And The Ricannection

Time: June 9, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, jazz, latin
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

https://alvasshowroom.com/event/oskar-cartaya-the-ricannection/

Tickets: $15

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Oskar Cartaya And The Ricannection to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
2 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Softball Clutches Up To Move On In CIF
Friday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro High Softball Clutches Up To Move On In CIF

CARSON - San Pedro High softball was not able to repeat as Marine League champions in 2018, as a red-hot Carson team removed the Pirates from that status by winning all ten league games.If the Pirates want to repeat as CIF-Los Angeles City Section champions, they knew at some point they were going to face the Colts again, and…See More
Friday
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Beach Cities Roller Derby at LA Galaxy Soccer Center

May 19, 2018 from 7pm to 10pm
https://www.beachcitiesrollerderby.com/https://www.facebook.com/BeachCitiesRollerDerbyhttps://www.instagram.com/beachcitiesrollerderby/Banshees vs HitgirlsSee More
Friday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
Thursday
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

PSPA Presents: Coppelia at Norris Theatre

May 18, 2018 at 7pm to May 20, 2018 at 9pm
Peninsula School of Performing Arts, under the direction of Tita Boulger, is pleased to present the full-length ballet Coppelia, a love story in three acts. This beloved ballet is regarded as dance’s great comedy, with music by Leo Delibes. The ballet combines the romance between Swanilda and Franz with the story of the doll maker Dr. Coppelius, whose greatest desire is to create a doll with a soul. Franz promptly falls in love with Coppelia, whom he thinks is alive, but eventually recognizes…See More
May 6
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Dave Widow And Bernies Pearl at Grand Annex

May 19, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
 Funk blues-rocker Dave Widow & The Line Up return to the Annex with a full acoustic opening set with acclaimed veteran blues artiste Bernie Pearl. Tickets: $20. $25, $30See More
May 6
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Tony Ferrell at Grand Annex

May 13, 2018 from 6pm to 8pm
The Tony Ferrell Band rocks another concert featuring ten of the best soul, rock and pop musicians in the world. Their combined credits include hundreds of awards and accomplishments, having played with Michael Jackson, Mick Fleetwood, Greg Allman, Paul McCartney, Etta James, and many more. This concert is a "must see"!  Tony Ferrell and Gregg Wright on guitar and vocals, Dino Maddalone on drums, Jimbo Ross on viola, Fitz Magee on saxophone, Robbyn Kirmsse on vocals, Oogie Brown on percussion,…See More
May 6
0 Comments

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service