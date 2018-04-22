 

Pacific Coast International Short Film Festival

Event Details

Pacific Coast International Short Film Festival

Time: April 15, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Event Type: movie
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 6 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

At the fourth annual International Short Film Festival,

the audience selects the “Best of the Fest”! See the work

of the best and the brightest young filmmakers from around the globe.

Tickets: $10

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Pacific Coast International Short Film Festival to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event True Tales From The South Bay
6 hours ago
Heather Caine posted events
6 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Pacific Coast International Short Film Festival
6 hours ago
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Mick Adams And THE STONES at Alvas Showroom

January 6, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gf9pWu49JMcTickets: $25Named one of the top ten tribute bands in the world by Backstage Magazine, Mick Adams and The Stones are an authentic recreation of The Rolling Stones, live in concert and are endorsed by former Atlantic Records President, Jerry Greenberg, Ryan Seacrest and Mark Cuban. According to Jerry, “It doesn’t get any closer than this!” Mick Adams and the Stones have been featured twice on…See More
Monday
0 Comments
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event PVPLC Film Fest
Monday
Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
Monday
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Beauty And The Beast Movie at Warner Grand Theatre

January 11, 2018 at 4pm to January 13, 2018 at 6pm
http://fantasiafamilymusic.org/Tickets: $15 and $30See More
Monday
0 Comments
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Charley's Aunt
Monday

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service