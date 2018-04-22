At the fourth annual International Short Film Festival,
the audience selects the “Best of the Fest”! See the work
of the best and the brightest young filmmakers from around the globe.
Tickets: $10
Time: April 15, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Event Type: movie
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 6 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
At the fourth annual International Short Film Festival,
the audience selects the “Best of the Fest”! See the work
of the best and the brightest young filmmakers from around the globe.
Tickets: $10
Comment
RSVP for Pacific Coast International Short Film Festival to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot