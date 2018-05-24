Pacific Islander FestivalMay 24, 2018 from 9am to 5pm
Time: June 2, 2018 at 9am to June 3, 2018 at 5pm
Location: Aquarium Of The Pacific
Street: 100 Aquarium Way
City/Town: Long Beach
Website or Map: http://www.aquariumofthepacif…
Phone: 562-590-3100
Event Type: crafts, games, music
Organized By: Heather Caine
Traditional crafts, games, music, and dance from Hawaiian, Samoan, Tahitian, Fijian, Tongan, Marshallesa, and Maori cultures.
http://www.aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/pacific_islander_festival/
