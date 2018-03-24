 

Palos Verdes Ballet Company - The Nutcracker

Time: December 16, 2017 at 7pm to December 17, 2017 at 9pm
Location: Norris Theatre
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.PalosVerdesPerform…
Phone: 310-544-0403
Event Type: ballet
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago

Event Description

The Magic Returns!


A family holiday tradition since 1980.
The Palos Verdes Ballet is thrilled to present its 37th Anniversary Nutcracker season. Directed by Uta Graf-Apotol this enchanting ballet classic will be performed at the Norris Theatre for one weekend only on Saturday, December 16th at 7 p.m. and Sunday December 17th at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets are $35 for Adults, $25 for children.


The magic is back! Beautifully danced by Palos Verdes Ballet’s talented pre-professional dancers who will be dancing on stage with guest artist Priit Kripson from Royal Ballet of Flanders, who will portray the role of “Dr. Drosselmeier” and Yosuke Mino, Soloist from Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet, who will sweep away “Marie” to the Land of Sweets where they dance one of the most renowned “Grand Pas de deux.”


About Palos Verdes Ballet
Founded in 1955, Palos Verdes Ballet is the oldest established classical ballet company in the South Bay with an extensive history and reputation for creating talented, strong classical ballet dancers. For more information on how to become a part of the ballet legacy of the only exclusive classical ballet studio on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, please call 310-377-6663. Additional information is available at www.palosverdesballet.org.

