Palos Verdes Ballet Presents: A Classical Evening

Time: May 27, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm
Location: Norris Theatre
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.PalosVerdesPerform…
Phone: 310-544-0403
Event Type: ballet
Organized By: Heather Caine
The Palos Verdes Ballet is thrilled to present its 38th Anniversary season. Director, Uta Graf-Apotol is proudly present “A Classical Evening”. The performance includes excerpts from world renowned ballets such as Études, La Fille Mal Gardée, Diana & Acteon, Don Quixote and many more. One performance only at the Norris Theatre for one weekend only on Sunday May 27th at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $37 for Adults, $27 for children.
