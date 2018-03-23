Palos Verdes Ballet Presents: A Classical Evening

The Palos Verdes Ballet is thrilled to present its 38th Anniversary season. Director, Uta Graf-Apotol is proudly present “A Classical Evening”. The performance includes excerpts from world renowned ballets such as Études, La Fille Mal Gardée, Diana & Acteon, Don Quixote and many more. One performance only at the Norris Theatre for one weekend only on Sunday May 27th at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $37 for Adults, $27 for children.



www.palosverdesballet.org.