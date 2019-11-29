 

Palos Verdes High School ALL ALUMNI Reunion Weekend

Event Details

Time: November 29, 2019 at 9am to November 30, 2019 at 3pm
Location: Palos Verdes High School
Street: 600 Cloyden Road
City/Town: Palos Verdes Estates
Event Description

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CALIF., ---  The alumni of Palos Verdes High School (PVHS) will host the All Alumni Reunion Weekend, Friday, November 29 through Sunday, December 1, 2019.  All Alumni, faculty, administrators (1962 through 2019) of PVHS and their families are welcome to attend the free events on campus including live entertainment, student performances, alumni vs. students sporting events, campus tours, class and faculty meet-ups, career networking, unveiling of the Jim Kinney Memorial, and a memorabilia display.  The All Alumni Reunion Weekend will be held at PVHS, 600 Cloyden Road, Palos Verdes Estates.  For more information, view the weekend program and register to attend agenda at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/palos-verdes-high-school-sea-kings-all-alumni-reunion-weekend-2019-tickets-68737671225

