 

Palos Verdes Symphonic Bank Concert

Event Details

Palos Verdes Symphonic Bank Concert

Time: September 4, 2017 from 4:30pm to 6pm
Location: South Coast Botanic Garden
Street: 26300 Crenshaw Blvd
City/Town: Rancho Palos Verde
Website or Map: http://www.southcoastbotanicg…
Event Type: music, british
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Event Description

Celebrate Labor Day with this special presentation, entitled "Across the Pond" Music from the British Isles."  Picnic starts at 4.30pm, concert starts 5pm.  Tickets are $10, children 12 and under free.  Fore more info, visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org.

