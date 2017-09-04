Palos Verdes Symphonic Bank ConcertSeptember 4, 2017 from 4:30pm to 7pm
First Thursday ArtwalkSeptember 7, 2017 from 6pm to 10pm
Third Saturday Art WalkSeptember 16, 2017 from 2pm to 6pm
Time: September 4, 2017 from 4:30pm to 6pm
Location: South Coast Botanic Garden
Street: 26300 Crenshaw Blvd
City/Town: Rancho Palos Verde
Website or Map: http://www.southcoastbotanicg…
Event Type: music, british
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Celebrate Labor Day with this special presentation, entitled "Across the Pond" Music from the British Isles." Picnic starts at 4.30pm, concert starts 5pm. Tickets are $10, children 12 and under free. Fore more info, visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org.
Comment
RSVP for Palos Verdes Symphonic Bank Concert to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot